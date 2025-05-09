China's exports jumped more than expected in April despite growing trade tensions with the United States, even as bilateral trade with Washington sharply declined.

Exports increased by 8.1% year-over-year in dollar terms, the Chinese customs authority said on Friday. Imports dipped slightly by 0.2%, leaving a trade surplus of $96 billion for the month.

The figures came in well above market expectations. Economists had anticipated weaker export growth and a sharper drop in imports. In March, Chinese exports had already surged by 12.4%, which analysts attributed to stockpiling ahead of anticipated U.S. tariffs.

Trade with the U.S., however, plummeted following a wave of new tariffs introduced in April. U.S. President Donald Trump imposed additional duties of up to 145% on Chinese goods, prompting Beijing to retaliate with its tariffs of up to 125% on U.S. imports.

Both sides, however, have issued exemptions for items seen as critical, such as certain electronics, to limit the economic fallout.

As a result, Chinese exports to the U.S. fell by 21% in April from a year earlier, while imports from the U.S. declined by 13.8%, according to official data.

According to Max Zenglein, chief economist at the Berlin-based Mercator Institute for China Studies, Beijing has been preparing for a potential escalation with the U.S. in recent years. However, the renewed flare-up in trade tensions carries "massive risks" for the global economy, including Germany, he warned.

China's trade with Germany showed a sharp divergence in April, with exports jumping 20.4% year-over-year while imports dropped by 12.2%. Imports from the European Union fell by 16.5% as a whole.

Zenglein noted that Beijing is using the current global disruptions to position itself as a more reliable economic partner, contrasting its approach with Washington's confrontational stance.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has recently promoted closer cooperation during visits to countries including Russia, Vietnam and Malaysia.