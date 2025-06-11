The Turkish competition watchdog announced on Tuesday that it has launched an investigation into Coca-Cola to assess whether the company breached Türkiye's competition laws.

In a statement, the Competition Authority (RK) said that an investigation into Coca-Cola was launched after initial findings of suspicions that the soft drinks giant had implemented practices aimed at preventing and obstructing the sales of its competitors at its sales points.

The investigation will also examine whether Coca-Cola complied with the commitments it submitted to the board in 2021, the statement also said.

Coca-Cola did not immediately respond to a request for comment.