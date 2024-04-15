Intense heat has negatively affected cocoa beans in Ivory Coast, the world's leading chocolate producer.

"The beans are turning black," and rotting, Christian Andre Yapi tells AFP at his plantation near Agboville, 70 kilometers (nearly 45 miles) from the economic capital Abidjan.

"They are not growing properly because of the heat."

The leaves on the trees usually provide shade for the pods, but the sun "is drying them up and they are falling" off the trees.

It is so hot Yapi can work only in the morning, leaving plenty of spare time to dwell on his losses.

"Normally in the offseason I get up to a ton," but this year, he expects just 300 kilograms (660 pounds).

Last year's heavy rains have given way to high temperatures, particularly from January to March, which have slashed the cocoa crop, which accounts for nearly 45% of global production.

The thermometer climbed to a record 41 degrees Celsius (106 degrees Fahrenheit) at Dimbrokro in central Ivory Coast in February, said Daouda Konate, head of the national weather agency Sodexam.

Normal temperatures for that time of year would be 35-36 degrees Celsius, he added.

Ivory Coast has not been alone in battling the hot weather over the region.

Major cocoa plants in Ivory Coast and Ghana halted or dropped processing due to unaffordable bean prices.

In Mali, the town of Kayes, in the southwest, suffocated under 48.5 degrees Celsius in early April.

Long-lasting and intense periods of heat stress plants, said agronomist Siaka Kone, head of the higher school of agronomy in the Ivorian capital Yamoussoukro.

"The quantities of water available will not be sufficient for proper growth and there will be no blossom. Without flowers ... no fruit," he said.

Soil temperatures increase in line with air temperatures leading to greater water evaporation, noted Kone.

Agriculture represents a quarter of Ivory Coast's gross domestic product (GDP) and provides half of all employment.

Africa warming faster

"This year is different because of El Nino," a natural weather phenomenon which pushes up the temperature of a large part of the South Pacific, said Daouda Konate, recently appointed the first African vice-president of the U.N.'s World Meteorology Organization.

"Human activity: what we consume and our industry," only make matters worse, said Nahounou Pierre Lautti Daleba, a geo-economist and environmental activist.

Africa has emitted only 7% of global greenhouse gases since the mid-19th century, according to the U.N. climate change panel (IPCC), but temperatures have risen 1.4 degrees Celsius (2.52 degrees Fahrenheit) across Africa against 1.1% globally.

Ivory Coast is aiming to cut emissions by more than 30% and preserve forests after losing 90% since 1960.

According to government forecasts, climate change could lead to annual GDP losses of 3%-4.5% up to 2030.

Farmers "are not prepared for heat waves," which are becoming repetitive, said Nahounou Pierre Lautti Daleba.

But there are ways to adapt, said Kone, who recommends water retention projects and not pulling up vegetation which protects against the sun.

Abidjan's rapid urbanization with a surging population of six million, has made it even more difficult to cope with the weather.

"Over the last 10 years the city of Abidjan has seen an increase in the number and scale of heat waves," said Felix Houphouet-Boigny University researcher Maimouna Ymba in a Red Cross report.

Combined with human activity, this has created "islands of urban heat" where soil temperatures can rise 5%-10% above the surrounding areas, she added.