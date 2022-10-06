Starting the day with a cup of coffee has become more expensive, the European Union's statistics office said on Thursday, highlighting a jump in the price of the staple along with those of sugar and milk.
"Recent price rises might make this morning staple almost a luxury," Eurostat said, reporting that coffee prices had on average surged 16.9% in August from a year earlier.
Fresh whole milk now costs 24.3% more on average, while consumers paid 22.2% more for fresh low-fat milk, Eurostat said.
Sugar saw the sharpest increase, with its average price jumping 33.4%.
The data showed prices had risen for these four items in all EU member countries except Malta, where the price of fresh low-fat milk was unchanged.
Finland and Lithuania saw the highest changes in coffee prices, with increases of 43.6% and 39.9% respectively, followed by Sweden and Estonia.
Poland saw the highest jump in sugar prices, which leaped 109.2% from August 2021.
In the eurozone – the 19 countries sharing the euro – consumer price inflation hit 9.1% in August, driven by energy and food prices. It hit a new record high of 10% in September, according to Eurostat's flash estimate.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.