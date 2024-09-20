Consumer confidence in Türkiye reached its highest level in four months in September, according to data from the country's statistical authority on Friday.

The consumer confidence index rose by 2.4% to 78.2 in September versus August, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

That is up from 76.4 in August and marked the highest level since May.

Among sub-indexes, general economic situation expectation over the next 12 months posted highest increase with 4.2%.

Financial situation of household at present index rose by 2.8%, and assessment on spending money on durable goods over the next 12 months increased by 2%.

Financial situation expectation of households over the next 12 months index rose by 1%.

The consumer confidence index can take value between 0 and 200, it indicates an optimistic outlook if above 100, but pessimistic when below 100.