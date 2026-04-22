Consumer sentiment in Türkiye remained subdued but showed a slight improvement in April, official data from the country's statistical office showed on Wednesday.

The consumer confidence index edged up to 85.5 from 85.0 in March, Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said, remaining below the 100 mark that separates optimistic and pessimistic outlook.

Expectations for households’ financial situation over the next 12 months improved, with the corresponding index rising to 87.5 from 85.6, the data revealed.

By contrast, views on the general economic outlook weakened, with that sub-index falling to 78.3 from 79.1.

The survey also showed a more positive assessment of spending on durable goods, with the relevant index increasing to 104.4 from 102.7.