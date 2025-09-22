Consumer confidence in Türkiye decreased in September to the lowest level in five months, a survey carried out by the national statistical body and the central bank showed on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index dropped to 83.9 in September from 84.3 in August, the survey by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) and Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) said.

Any reading below 100 indicates a pessimistic outlook.

Consumers' views about the future general economic situation weakened to 78.0 from 78.4.

The index measuring their own financial expectations over the next 12 months rose slightly to 84.0 from 83.8, while that of their present conditions decreased to 67.8 from 70.0.

Consumers were more optimistic about spending money on durable goods over the next 12 months, as the respective index climbed to 105.7 in September from 104.8 in the prior month.