The coronavirus crisis has triggered the worst global recession in nearly a century – and the pain is not over yet even if there is no second wave of infections, an international economic report warned Wednesday.
Hundreds of millions of people have lost their jobs, and the crisis is hitting the poor and young people the hardest, worsening inequalities, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said in its latest analysis of global economic data.
"It is probably the most uncertain and dramatic outlook since the creation of the OECD,” Secretary-General Angel Gurria said. "We cannot make projections as we normally do.”
In the best-case scenario, if there is no second wave of infections, the agency forecast a global drop in economic output of 6% this year and a rise of 2.8% next year.
If the coronavirus reemerges later in the year, however, the global economy could shrink 7.6%, the OECD said.
"With or without a second outbreak, the consequences will be severe and long-lasting,” the report says.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.