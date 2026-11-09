The D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation and Malaysia discussed expanding trade, investment and financial cooperation during high-level talks in Istanbul, as the bloc seeks to boost trade among its members to $500 billion by 2030.

D-8 Secretary-General Sohail Mahmood met Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on the sidelines of the 10th TRT World Forum, held Nov. 6-7 under the theme "A World Without a Center: Who Leads When the Rules Run Out?"

The meeting focused on strengthening economic integration among D-8 members, removing non-tariff trade barriers, improving financial connectivity and encouraging greater private-sector participation, according to a statement issued by the organization.

Both officials explored cooperation in food security, vocational training, small and medium-sized enterprises and rural development, with an emphasis on entrepreneurship, workforce skills and inclusive economic growth.

Hamidi proposed deeper collaboration in the halal economy and trade, alongside potential partnerships through the International Zakat Organisation to support poverty reduction and socioeconomic development.

Mahmood emphasized the need to accelerate implementation of the D-8 Preferential Trade Agreement and advance the organization's 2020-2030 roadmap, particularly its goal of increasing trade among member countries to $500 billion by the end of the decade.

He also highlighted opportunities to strengthen economic ties between the D-8 and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), citing Malaysia's regional connections and economic capabilities.

The secretary-general praised Malaysia's contributions as a founding D-8 member and stressed the importance of drawing on its expertise to advance the bloc's economic agenda.

Looking ahead, Mahmood identified the upcoming 12th D-8 Summit in Indonesia and the organization's 30th anniversary in 2027 as opportunities to deepen cooperation and raise its international profile.

The two-day TRT World Forum, inaugurated by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, brought together political leaders, diplomats, academics and experts to discuss global security, geopolitical shifts, economic challenges and emerging technologies.

During the event, Mahmood also held brief exchanges with several senior officials and international figures, including Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır and Nigerian Information Minister Mohammed Idris Malagi.

The D-8 said the engagements reflected its broader efforts to expand international partnerships, strengthen multilateral cooperation and promote sustainable economic development.