Russia's nuke plant attack revives Chernobyl disaster fears

While a Chernobyl-type event is unlikely, the containment vessel isn’t designed to withstand explosive ordinance such as artillery shells, said Robin Grimes, a professor of materials science at Imperial College London. “It is therefore staggering and reckless to the extreme that shells have been fired close to a nuclear plant, let alone targeting buildings within the plant,” Grimes said. “Even if they were not aiming for the nuclear plant, artillery is notoriously inaccurate in a time of war.”

The rusty emblem of the Soviet Union is seen on the roof of an apartment building in the ghost town of Pripyat close to the Chernobyl nuclear plant, Ukraine, April 15, 2021.

(AP Photo)