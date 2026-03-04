The ongoing air war with Iran could cost the country's economy over 9 billion shekels (about $2.93 billion) per week, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.
Under current "red" restrictions by Israel's Home Front Command that limit traveling to work, order school closings, and mobilization of reserve forces, economic loss is estimated at 9.4 billion shekels a week, largely starting from next week, it said.
The ministry has asked the Home Front to move to "orange" – or limited activity that is less restrictive to workplaces than "red." In this scenario, the loss to the economy would be 4.3 billion shekels a week.
Israel and the U.S. began bombing Iran on Saturday, triggering a wave of retaliatory strikes across Israel and the Middle East and disrupting energy exports from the Gulf.
U.S. and Israeli officials said the campaign could last weeks.
Schools in Israel are closed this week. Gatherings are banned, while workforce activities are prohibited except for essential services, with most employees working from home.
Hurt somewhat by the genocidal war on Gaza, Israel's economy grew 3.1% in 2025. In the wake of a cease-fire in October, growth was projected at more than 5% in 2026.