Dubai-owned port operator DP World and Turkish Evyap Group announced on Friday they had completed a strategic merger that will combine two major ports on the Marmara Sea and create a new international logistics hub.

The port merger will enhance Türkiye's critical role in global trade, the two companies said in a joint statement after receiving regulatory approval from the Turkish Competition Authority (RK).

The newly formed entity, DP World Evyap, sees DP World assuming a 58% stake in Evyapport, while Evyap Group secures a 42% share of DP World Yarımca.

The rebranding will introduce "DP World Evyap Yarımca" and "DP World Evyap Körfez" as the new names for these key maritime gateways.

"DP World Evyap will help meet the increasing demand for sophisticated logistics in the region, boost Türkiye’s export and import volumes, open up the growth of new sectors and strengthen the country’s growing status as a major hub in international supply chains," the statement read.

The combined entity will offer 2,088 meters (6,850 feet) of berthing space, accommodating more than one ultra-large container vessel at each terminal simultaneously. The total annual container handling capacity will exceed 2 million TEUs. The integrated operation will also handle project and heavy-lift cargo services.

DP World Evyap will benefit from advanced road and rail connections and expedited turnaround times, supported by over 900 logistics experts dedicated to optimizing cargo movements.

A view of DP World Evyap Körfez. (Courtesy of DP World)

The merger leverages DP World’s expertise in container handling, customs brokerage, and bonded warehousing, alongside Evyapport’s proficiency in container, liquid bulk, and general cargo operations.

Enhanced by state-of-the-art digital technologies, the partnership positions DP World Evyap as a leading player in the region's logistics sector, promising to boost Türkiye’s trade volumes and stimulate the growth of new industries.

Significant economic benefits

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, DP World Group chair and CEO, said the partnership advances the company's strategy in Türkiye, which he says is one of its most important markets.

"We’re delighted to bring enhanced end-to-end solutions to our customers and the many benefits in speed and efficiency of this union," Sulayem was quoted as saying in the statement.

Kris Adams, CEO of DP World Türkiye, said "the partnership will bring significant economic benefits to Türkiye and the wider region."

He said DP World Evyap’s combination of respective infrastructures would provide customers with a powerful new service offering "at the heart of this increasingly important region for global trade."

Mehmed Evyap, founder and CEO of Evyap Holding, pointed to "the global expertise of DP World and the local knowledge of Evyapport," which, he said, would strengthen the companies' presence in the port sector.

"The new company will shorten operation times, increase service diversity, and add value to our customers and Türkiye's trade through efficiencies achieved across the two partnership terminals," he added.