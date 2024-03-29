One of Türkiye's leading e-commerce platforms on Friday announced that it had opened its first pop-up, or temporary store, in the Gulf region.

The store at a shopping mall in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, comes as Trendyol seeks to accelerate its overseas expansion after Europe.

In the Gulf region, Trendyol said it is offering a range of more than 14 million products by up to 50,000 sellers.

The store at Al Nakheel Mall will welcome its visitors for three weeks.

The launch of the pop-up store was attended by Turkish actors Simay Barlas and Halit Özgur Sarı.

Trendyol has been operating in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman since September 2023, reaching over a million active customers.

With 4.5 million downloads of its mobile app in the Gulf in the first six months of operation, it aims to reach 6 million active customers in the region by the end of the year.

Founded in 2010, Trendyol is one of the largest e-commerce platforms in Türkiye and has expanded to several countries in recent years.