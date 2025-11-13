The investments of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in Türkiye reached 2.2 billion euros ($2.55 billion) in 2025 so far, the bank's top executive said on Thursday, pointing to their strong performance in the country and expectations to lift this figure further by the end of the year.

"These investments were made across 42 different projects in areas including corporations, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), partnerships with financial institutions, energy, infrastructure and innovation," said Greg Guyett, first vice president of the EBRD.

"By the end of the year, I think we will reach the investment volume of 2.6 billion euros in 2024 and even surpass this level," he added.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) during his first official visit to Türkiye, taking place this week, he answered questions regarding EBRD's investments and activities in the country.

Guyett mentioned that his visit to Türkiye was very productive and expressed significant confidence in the activities of EBRD's clients in Türkiye, especially in the innovation economy.

"I was very impressed by our clients' commitment to energy transition and their efforts in the creation of the energy system of the future," he added.

Guyett pointed out that there are numerous opportunities in Türkiye for the EBRD to fulfill its mission in clean energy, the energy system of the future, supporting the development of the private sector and mobilizing the private sector.

Stating that they continue to show a very strong performance in Türkiye this year as well, Guyett shared key figures on investments while also announcing that they decided to make Istanbul one of their regional hubs.

Istanbul as a regional hub

"In this context, we are also increasing our employment here. I had the chance to spend time with the team here, and I was very pleased to see that there are very talented employees here," he noted.

He also mentioned that, as a result of geopolitical developments, data distribution and data localization have increased, and Türkiye will continue to be a center.

Expressing that they exceeded the amount they committed for the reconstruction of the earthquake zone, reaching 1.6 billion euros, he further said: "We are very pleased to support displaced people in the region, contribute to housing opportunities and support enterprises, especially SMEs, and we will continue to do so."

Guyett also emphasized that they are working on a series of initiatives to sustain support and investments in the earthquake region and noted that some areas particularly need more investment.

Expressing strong optimism about long-term opportunities in Türkiye, the EBRD official suggested that Türkiye has a young, growing, well-educated population and favorable demographics.

Furthermore, he mentioned that they expect Türkiye's economic policies to continue curbing inflation.

"We have seen inflation slow down and like many business people, we certainly want the government to reduce inflation further," said Guyett.

"We have confidence that the policies implemented by the government will continue to reduce inflation. However, inflation remains a concern for our customers and, of course, for us."

Global trends

Guyett also noted that trends in global trade will continue to change, and mentioned that trade balances between Asia and Europe are affected by this change.

Explaining that the changing trade trends worldwide will truly benefit Tükiye, Guyett continued: "We see more trade in the Asia-Europe corridor. I think Türkiye is well-positioned as a gateway to Western Europe and a strong central hub in its region."

"Therefore, combined with the deep intellectual capital and educated population in Türkiye, I am very optimistic that these elements will create long-term opportunities for the country."

He also pointed out that Türkiye and its surrounding region will become even more important due to its central role in developing future energy and industrial systems.

"This region is also very important for critical minerals. There are some natural advantages of this region of the world. Türkiye and these regions will continue to benefit from these advantages," he said.

At the same time, he conveyed expectations that the future period will be more technology-focused, including data localization.

"At this point, I think Türkiye is well-positioned thanks to the plans put forward by the government, especially in the energy sector. Considering how educated and open to technology Türkiye's workforce is, we will also see that this opportunity will continue."

The EBRD’s investments in Türkiye in 2024 increased by 4% compared to the previous year, reaching 2.6 billion euros, marking the highest annual investment on record. The bank had invested 2.5 billion euros in 2023 and 1.6 billion euros in 2022.