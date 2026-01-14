Business and political leaders head to the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos next week, with the vision of a rules-based global economic order facing its toughest test yet.

U.S. President Donald Trump's expected appearance in ​the Swiss mountain resort highlights the gap between his agenda ‍and the consensus-driven approach of the WEF, which has faced enduring criticism that it is a talking shop of the rich.

His "America First" policy has led to trade tariffs being used as punishment, military intervention in Venezuela, the threat of ‌taking over Greenland by force and a U.S. retreat from cooperation on climate, health and ‍other global challenges.

The Trump administration has also threatened Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell with a criminal indictment, prompting many top central bankers to issue a statement defending him and central bank independence.

Dubbing its 56th edition "A Spirit of Dialogue," the WEF's leaders say that, given the current uncertainty, getting together to map out a way forward in business and politics is crucial.

"Dialogue is not a luxury, it is a necessity," said WEF President and CEO Borge Brende, a former Norwegian minister.

However, others argue that with the U.S. and China leveraging their power to suit national interests, the WEF risks obsolescence.

"Who is going to be making the case for the rules-based international order?" said Daniel Woker, a former Swiss ambassador and foreign relations expert.

"To be very blunt, in a system where everyone is only looking out for themselves, it has no reason to exist. It's an event from the past."

Davos watchers are also looking at ⁠whether the event has lost impetus since its 87-year-old founder, Klaus Schwab, stepped down as chair in April.

The Geneva-based organization said in August that an internal investigation had found no evidence of material wrongdoing by Schwab, after a whistleblower letter alleging misconduct. It named BlackRock CEO Larry Fink and Roche Vice-Chair Andre Hoffmann as interim co-chairs.

The WEF said that over 3,000 delegates from more than 130 countries will attend, including 64 heads of state and government, particularly from emerging economies.

The latest forum has much to discuss, from how to handle Trump's version of the Monroe Doctrine establishing U.S. supremacy in the Western hemisphere, to the ways artificial intelligence is changing the world.

It comes just after one of Switzerland's worst modern tragedies, a ski resort bar fire that killed ‌40 people.

Oil makes comeback

In pre-event briefings, the WEF has put a brave face on the global tumult, highlighting how companies have sought to adapt to the highest U.S. tariff rates since the Great Depression and pointing to an easing of trade tensions in late 2025.

Still, a WEF survey of executives ​released last week showed that doing business got harder in 2025. The poll also painted a downbeat picture of cooperation on peace and ‍security.

With several European leaders expected to attend, eyes will be on how they respond to U.S. challenges, including Trump's threats to take over Greenland, and attacks on European efforts to regulate American tech firms.

Christy Hoffman, general secretary of the ‍UNI Global Union representing ​20 million ‍service-sector workers worldwide, urged policymakers to address how AI and new technologies impact jobs.

WEF Managing ⁠Director Saadia Zahidi said the forum aimed to grasp whether people would be ‍augmented by AI, or whether a world was emerging that could create a "white-collar Rust Belt."

One feature of this year's WEF meeting will be top oil executives eager to hear Trump promoting his energy dominance agenda, which encourages them to drill for more oil and gas while snubbing green alternatives like wind and solar.

The CEOs of Exxon Mobil, Shell, TotalEnergies, Equinor and ENI are all expected after much more sporadic attendance in recent ⁠years, when oil players saw ‌the forum as anti-fossil fuel.

China's delegation will be "big" and will be headed by Vice Premier He Lifeng, WEF CEO Brende said.