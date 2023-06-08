The entertainment sector was the most talked-about industry on digital platforms in Türkiye in 2022, according to a comprehensive joint study by INBUSINESS Magazine and 18.45 Communication Agency that shed light on the brand’s digital reputation.

A first-of-its-kind study, the Digital Reputation Report (DIR100) examined 100 brands from 20 different sectors. It focused on consumer companies (B2C) and identified the brands that garnered the most attention on digital platforms in Türkiye last year.

The streaming pioneer Netflix emerged as the champion in the top 10 list dominated by entertainment/communication brands, followed by the technology and communications giant Türk Telekom. National flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) ranked third.

The study included nearly 13.2 million social media posts and about 3.4 million web content (news sites/forums/dictionaries). It analyzed over 16.5 million pieces of data, determining scores on a scale of up to 100 based on positive, negative and neutral content.

According to the DIR100 research, the entertainment sector (digital broadcasting platforms) was the most discussed sector in the digital media in Türkiye in 2022, with nearly 2.8 million results. The telecommunications sector followed with 2.3 million. The automotive sector ranked third with a total of 2.1 million results, followed by e-commerce, chain retailers and the food sector.

According to the scores generated based on sector averages, the telecommunications sector took the lead with a score of 80.04. When analyzing the content details, the companies in the insurance and tire sectors had the highest average positive content, while the road transportation industry featured the highest average negative content.

The list, featuring 20 sectors dominated by consumer brands, also determined Türkiye’s top 100 talked-about brands.

Based on data obtained from millions of shares and content, Netflix has been named champion of the top 10, followed by Türk Telekom and Turkish Airlines.

Netflix featured the highest number of sharings on digital platforms with a total of 1.99 million, while Türk Telekom had 901,247 total results. Turkish Airlines featured 852,149 sharings. Another communications pioneer Vodafone followed closely with 809,498 results, while online food delivery app Yemeksepeti featured 666,879 total results.

The list of most talked-about brands in terms of sectors featured Petrol Ofisi in the fuel distribution industry, DYO in the paint sector, Vestel in durable consumer goods, Netflix in digital broadcasting, Enerjisa in the energy, Yemeksepeti in e-commerce, Ülker in food, Vakko in the clothing sector, Gratis in cosmetics and personal care, Petlas in the tire sector, Aras Kargo in logistics and transportation, Yataş in furniture chains, Mercedes in the automotive sector, Türkiye Insurance in insurance, Apple in technology, Turkish Airlines in airline transportation, Nescafe in the beverage sector, Metro Tourism in road transport, Türk Telekom in telecommunications and BIM in the chain grocery sector.

Filling a gap

Hülya Güler, the editor-in-chief of INBUSINESS Magazine, stressed the lack of comprehensive research comparing brands' digital reputations.

"Therefore, we conducted a meticulous study over several months to prepare the DIR100 report, using a method developed by 18.45 Communication Agency, Türkiye's leading online reputation management agency, based on international examples," Güler said.

"Our goal was to address this gap in the field by providing the DIR100 report, which allows brands to compare their performance in this inevitable era of digital transformation. I believe we have achieved this with our research," she noted.

Meanwhile, Rasim Gürgen, the general manager of 18.45 Communication Agency, emphasized that their work encompassed all digital platforms.

"We analyzed conversations about companies throughout 2022 on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, news sites, forums, blogs, dictionaries and other web platforms. The analysis utilized over 16.5 million data, which we obtained through a program developed by Meltwater, a platform preferred by thousands of brands, agencies, and organizations in 121 countries," Gürgen noted.