President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday called for stronger transport integration among members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), suggesting that effective and reliable networks are essential to unlocking the Islamic world's economic potential.

In a video message to an OIC transport ministers meeting held in Istanbul, Erdoğan said that Muslim countries span a vast geography stretching from Asia to Africa and Europe to the Middle East, commanding natural corridors, a dynamic young population and fast-growing markets.

"However, to fully realize this great potential and transform geographical advantages into strategic power, we need efficient, reliable and integrated transport networks," he said.

Erdoğan said stronger links among highways, railways, ports and airports would boost not only trade but also social and cultural interaction among member states.

Highlighting Türkiye's recent large-scale infrastructure projects, such as the Marmaray, Eurasia Tunnel and major bridges, he said the country has reinforced global trade routes and expanded its rail, maritime and aviation capacity.

Moreover, the president also said that through Türkiye's support for the Trans-Caspian East-West Middle Corridor Project, the country has revived the historic Silk Road with a modern vision.

"However, we do not evaluate these investments solely within a national framework," he said. "Our goal is to strengthen integration with member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, develop cross-border corridors, and generate added value through joint projects."

Erdoğan noted that constructive negotiations held during the conference had led to significant steps.

"We have made important decisions to create a road map that will strengthen transport links among member states, increase solidarity on international platforms, and prepare a transport connectivity strategy document under Türkiye's (OIC) term presidency," the president said.

"Undoubtedly, in order for these decisions to be implemented effectively, it is important that technical meetings are not disrupted and that monitoring mechanisms are operated meticulously."

"We believe that the will we have demonstrated today will pave the way for this," he added.

The 2nd Conference of Ministers of Transport of the OIC, to which Erdoğan sent a video message, was held under the chairmanship of Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, with the participation of ministers from OIC member states.

Speaking at the conference, Uraloğlu stated that they were holding the conference in Istanbul after a 40-year hiatus and expressed his hope that the meeting would yield beneficial results for member countries and the entire Islamic world.

Noting that the world economy, trade routes, production centers, and transportation technologies have undergone a deep transformation in the nearly 40 years that have passed, Uraloğlu noted that this transformation has made cooperation in the field of transportation "more strategic than ever."

"This cooperation, which we are carrying out under the umbrella of the OIC, represents an important foundation that strengthens solidarity and mutual trust among member countries," he said.