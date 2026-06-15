President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday inaugurated the newly modernized Ankara Airport, saying 2026 was shaping up to be a "year of summits" for Türkiye.

The former Etimesgut Air Base, which underwent a comprehensive modernization program, has been reopened as Ankara Airport and will serve both domestic and international operations.

The airport is expected to reduce pressure on the capital's key hub, Esenboğa Airport, during major international events and high-level visits and ease congestion on its road network.

Focus is particularly on the role Ankara Airport is expected to play during the upcoming NATO Leaders' Summit scheduled for July 7-8.

"2026 continues to be a year of summits for Türkiye, a country striving to reach the top in every field," Erdoğan said at the inauguration ceremony.

A runway at the newly inaugurated Ankara Airport, Ankara, Türkiye, June 13, 2026. (AA Photo)

He noted that Türkiye had already hosted the Zero Waste Forum in Istanbul earlier this month, bringing together more than 5,000 participants from 183 countries, while preparations were underway for several major international gatherings later this year.

According to Erdoğan, Türkiye will host the 77th International Astronautical Congress in October, followed by the 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States.

In November, the country is set to host the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31), expected to attract more than 100,000 participants from 197 countries.

Erdoğan said Ankara's growing diplomatic profile reflected Türkiye's increasing influence in global affairs.

"As Türkiye's weight in global politics increases, the flow of foreign delegations visiting Ankara also rises," he said. "Located at the heart of 67 countries and 1.5 billion people within a four-hour flight radius, Türkiye, with Ankara, Istanbul and Antalya, has become a center where international diplomacy now beats."

This photo shows a complex as part the newly inaugurated Ankara Airport, Ankara, Türkiye, June 13, 2026. (AA Photo)

The president said Ankara Airport would help ease congestion at the capital's main hub, Esenboğa Airport, which has seen annual passenger traffic increase from around 3 million two decades ago to approximately 15 million today.

"With the new airport facilities entering service, there will be relief in both air and road traffic around Esenboğa," Erdoğan said.

Previously used primarily for military purposes, Ankara Airport has been transformed into an international aviation facility capable of accommodating wide-body aircraft and hosting world leaders.

The modernization project was completed in eight months and included upgrades to the runway, apron, access roads and technological infrastructure to meet international aviation standards.

The existing runway was extended from 2,450 meters to 3,000 meters and widened from 42 meters to 60 meters, enabling the safe operation of wide-body aircraft.

Two turnaround areas totaling 15,000 square meters and a new 160,000-square-meter apron increased parking capacity to around 44 aircraft simultaneously.

This photo shows a complex as part the newly inaugurated Ankara Airport, Ankara, Türkiye, June 13, 2026. (AA Photo)

Taxiways were fully renovated, while new parallel and connecting taxiways were built. A runway end safety area (RESA) was added to enhance operational safety.

Lighting systems, approach lights and navigation equipment were modernized in line with international standards, and the airport's mechanical, electrical and drainage infrastructure was completely renewed.

The project also included the construction of a 4,800-square-meter state guesthouse and an open parking facility with capacity for more than 300 vehicles. All operational units were integrated through a single digital network.

In addition, authorities built a new 12.5-kilometer access road linking the airport directly to the "Crescent Star" complex, which will gather the Defense Ministry and the country's military forces at what is said to be one of the most advanced military command centers in the world.

The route includes bridges and underpasses along a 3-kilometer section, featuring a 140-meter single-pylon cable-stayed bridge with an extradosed design, as well as a 40-meter overpass on Ankara Boulevard to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow.