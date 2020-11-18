With new period ahead, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Wednesday vowed Turkey should attach much greater importance and focus on employment, production, investment and exports.

“There is a new period ahead of us now. We should focus much more strongly on production, investment, employment and exports,” Erdoğan said in his speech at the Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB) Economy Council Meeting in the capital Ankara.

“Now we are at a time when even stepping up a gear is not enough, a time that requires a change of tool. We are determined to do whatever it takes,” the president stressed.

The remarks follow Erdoğan’s pledges from last week as he announced a series of new economic plans that will enable an improved investment climate for foreign investors backed by an efficient judicial system.

Yet, he stressed, “We should not allow investors to be crushed by high interest rates.”

“It is not possible to create employment or to export with high interest rates,” the president added.

The government will proceed by maintaining fiscal discipline, with a growth and employment-oriented approach, he stressed.

Noting that financial and price stability are to be simultaneously ensured, Erdoğan noted that immediately lowering inflation down to the single-digits would be the government's top priority.

The president underlined that Turkey would end the third quarter with strong economic growth, given the promising leading data for September.

"I believe we will end the year with positive growth, despite the ongoing challenges due to the coronavirus outbreak,” said Erdoğan.

"We will overcome this problematic period together," he stressed.