President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will head to Uzbekistan to attend the 16th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) on Nov. 8-9, the Presidential Communications Directorate said Tuesday.

Erdoğan will address the summit session in Tashkent on Wednesday. The president is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with participating leaders on the sidelines of the summit.

Discussions on various topics, such as enhancing the effectiveness of the organization of which Türkiye is a founding member, as well as improving trade, transportation networks, and connectivity among member countries, are planned.

ECO is a political and economic intergovernmental organization founded by Türkiye, Pakistan and Iran in 1985 to serve as a platform to discuss and improve development and promote trade and investment opportunities. It currently has seven more members: Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.