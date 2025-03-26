President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday said Türkiye aims to further research and development (R&D) and production in critical technologies and advance in critical sectors such as electric vehicles (EVs), semiconductors, renewable energy, and green technologies.

The new strategies will be shaped to ramp up Türkiye's preparedness as the current global conjuncture points to a new era defined by "predictable and independent development models," Erdoğan told an event to unveil the "2030 Industry and Technology Strategy."

"We aim to enter the new era of challenges, which will determine the course of the next century, fully prepared and well-planned in every aspect," the president said, stressing that the 2030 road map aligns with the vision of the government's National Technology Initiative.

"We hope to reach an industrial ecosystem that produces industrial goods more efficiently and competitively. Our ambition is to elevate independence in technology to the highest level, positioning Türkiye as both a producer of technology and a leading country in the production and export of high-tech products," Erdoğan said.

The strategy has been built around advancing R&D and local production in critical technologies, digital transformation across industries, promoting green and circular economy practices, strengthening global integration and competitiveness and enhancing industrial resilience and scale.

The road map prioritizes reducing dependence on imports through expanding Türkiye’s domestic capacity in areas such as semiconductors, nuclear energy, and biotechnology, according to Erdoğan.

Public funding mechanisms will enhance Türkiye’s footprint in strategic sectors, including the transition of the automotive industry toward battery and hydrogen fuel cell technologies. EV production is set to become one of the main focuses, reinforced by ongoing investments in autonomous vehicle technologies.

Erdoğan said Türkiye aims to strengthen its digital infrastructure, including fiber networks, 5G, and beyond.

Plans are in place to boost domestic capabilities in industrial robots and advanced manufacturing technologies, he said. Additionally, efforts will be directed toward improving cybersecurity, supporting local innovation in payment systems, and enabling businesses to embrace digital transformation.

With an eye toward meeting European Union green standards, the strategy includes developing local capacity in renewable energy technologies such as wind turbines and solar panels. Türkiye also seeks to establish a green hydrogen ecosystem and invest in carbon capture and storage solutions.

It also envisages Türkiye’s integration with advanced global markets, supported by research collaborations and international alliances.

Erdoğan also stressed plans to create trade corridors with strategic partners in Asia, the Middle East and Europe, which will ensure Türkiye remains competitive in global supply chains, particularly in accessing critical raw materials and minerals.

Türkiye aims to address manufacturing inefficiencies by building mega industrial parks and relocating high-risk facilities to safer areas, according to the president.

The strategy also aims to prioritize investment in infrastructure supporting logistics and production, while also focusing on strategic disaster-management technologies that will help improve resilience to crises.

Among the key initiatives highlighted by Erdoğan were the advancements in Türkiye’s defense and space industries.

He celebrated milestones such as the launch of Türkiye’s first domestic communication satellite, Türksat 6A, and the introduction of Kaan, the homegrown fifth-generation fighter jet, as evidence of Türkiye’s growing technological prowess.

Additional achievements include the production of Togg, Türkiye’s first electric automobile, the establishment of Teknoparks to foster innovation, and scientific expeditions to Antarctica.

"We will create mega industrial parks, strengthen our defense technologies, and support key advancements in areas like nuclear energy and artificial intelligence,” Erdoğan said.

The strategy document includes 100 strategies, 20 macro goals, and 37 priority projects to advance Türkiye’s technological independence and global leadership. It includes initiatives such as the establishment of a National Quantum Institute and the development of modular nuclear reactors.

Türkiye also plans to triple its high-tech exports, reaching $30 billion by 2030, generate $400 billion in industrial exports by 2030, compared to $247 billion in 2024, and achieve a $100 billion valuation for its tech startups, Erdoğan said.

"Our responsibility to our nation requires us to strive for greater ideals and to establish lasting leadership in the global economy. The 2030 Industry and Technology Strategy has been prepared as part of this grand vision," said the president.