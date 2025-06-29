President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan shared on Saturday details of the new packages aimed at supporting farmers and producers in the country in different areas, while also recalling substantial financing provided so far.

Delivering a speech at Ziraat Bank's "4th Agricultural Ecosystem Gathering" in Istanbul, Erdoğan said that the agricultural loans provided by the lender have exceeded TL 700 billion ($17.54 billion). He also expressed that the bank, known for its tradition of supporting agriculture, accounts for 71% of all credits in the sector.

Also stating that Ziraat Bank has prepared a successful credit package that suits the needs of the sector and expectations, the president went on to provide the key details regarding the new package.

"With 'Işim Ziraat Kredisi' we provide loans to our farmers in many areas at attractive opportunities," he said.

"We are supporting our producers who want to set up greenhouses to grow vegetables and fruits with a new credit package," he added.

"In this context, for financing greenhouse investments under 10 decares, we are offering a credit opportunity of up to TL 10 million with a maturity of up to 10 years and a one-year principal payment-free period," he further explained.

The president also mentioned that while 20% of the investment amount is required as equity, he said that this ratio will be 10% in the case of young and female farmers.

"We are currently providing investment credit of up to TL 5 million with a maturity of up to seven years and a one-year principal payment-free period for the purchase of animals for the capacity increase of enterprises engaged in cattle and dairy farming without seeking equity," he also said.

"Of course, we do not neglect our small cattle producers. We are paving the way for our small cattle producers who want to expand their scale, increase their animal stock and use their idle capacities for production," said Erdoğan.

In line with this, he further suggested they were increasing the limit of small cattle loans under the project dubbed "I Have Many Reasons to Live in My Village," which is carried out in cooperation with the Agriculture Ministry and Ziraat Bank, from TL 600,000 to TL 1.2 million.

"I hope that the credit opportunities will be beneficial and auspicious for our farmers," he added.

Furthermore, the president reiterated that farmers who suffered damage from frost will be supported, while also noting that the effects of the climate crisis are being felt more. Erdoğan noted that they determined their water, agriculture and livestock policies with great seriousness, guided by this bitter truth.

Vegetable and fruit producers in many provinces in Türkiye were impacted by harsh frost earlier this year. The frost affected the production of key crops, including apples, apricots, grapes and walnuts, among others.

"We have recently implemented some revolutionary regulations. We have started production planning. We are deciding which product will be produced where and in what quantities," he maintained.

Soil mapping, agricultural census

"Regarding soil survey and national soil mapping, we have provided $143.5 million of financing from the World Bank for 28 million hectares of agricultural and pasture land; work has been completed in 2.5 million hectares, and work continues in 6 million hectares," he informed.

"We will update all data from land size to product pattern with the agricultural census we will start on July 1. I call on all our farmers to support the work to be carried out with the coordination of the ministry and TurkStat," he added, referring to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

At the same time, he also called on farmers to obtain agricultural insurance.

Also mentioning the amounts of financing provided in the past, Erdoğan said: "Last year, we provided grants totaling TL 755 million to 71,000 people in 15 provinces. This year, we have allocated a budget of TL1.3 billion for our projects."

"In other words, we, as the state, are and will continue to support those who work, produce, export, invest and generate jobs with all our means," he vowed.