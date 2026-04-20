The European Commission on Monday proposed fully reinstating a long-suspended cooperation agreement with Syria, signaling a notable step toward re-engagement with Damascus after years of strained relations.

Under the agreement, tariffs on most industrial products from Syria are lifted.

EU member states still need to approve the reinstatement of the cooperation framework.

The European Union has been seeking to re-establish relations with Damascus after an anti-regime alliance led by interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa overthrew Bashar Assad at the end of 2024.

The EU lifted its economic sanctions on Syria in 2025. Al-Sharaa is invited to meet with EU leaders in Cyprus on Friday.

In January, the commission announced plans to support Syria with around €620 million ($730 million) in the years 2026 and 2027.

The deal – which abolishes customs duties on imports of most industrial products from Syria – was partially suspended in 2011 when Assad's regime ruthlessly cracked down on protests at the start of the civil war.

The 27-nation EU has launched a new chapter with Syria since Assad's ouster from power in December 2024 after over a decade of fighting that devastated the country and sent millions of refugees abroad.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen announced a 620-million-euro ($730 million) two-year financial support package during a visit to Damascus in January.

The EU could also look to strike a more ambitious deal to deepen ties with Damascus, diplomats said.

Some European countries have expressed interest in seeing refugees who came from Syria during the civil war return to their homeland.