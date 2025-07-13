The European Union must take "decisive" measures against the U.S. if tariff negotiations fail to cool an escalating global trade war, German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil said on Sunday.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened to impose a 30% tariff on imports from Mexico and the EU starting on Aug. 1, after weeks of negotiations with the major U.S. trading partners failed to reach a comprehensive trade deal.

The threat has prompted a robust response from German politicians and business leaders.

"If a fair negotiated solution does not succeed, then we must take decisive countermeasures to protect jobs and companies in Europe," Klingbeil, who is also vice chancellor in Germany's ruling coalition, told German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

"Our hand remains outstretched, but we will not go along with everything," he added.

Germany, Europe's biggest economy, is a big exporter to the U.S., where it sells vehicles and automotive components, machinery and pharmaceuticals.

In 2024, it sold goods worth 161 billion euros ($188 billion) to the U.S., running a trade surplus of nearly 70 billion euros, according to German government data.

Klingbeil said Trump's tariffs policy would only result in losers, and called for deescalation in the row, which he said threatened the American economy at least as much as European companies.

"Nobody needs new threats or provocations now," Klingbeil said.

"Instead, we need the EU to continue serious and targeted negotiations with the USA. Europe remains united and determined: We want a fair deal."

Earlier on Sunday, Juergen Harder, deputy leader of Chancellor Friedrich Merz's conservative CDU/CSU parliamentary group in the Bundestag, said he was hopeful of further negotiations between the EU and Washington, with the higher tariffs postponed.

"I'm betting that at least a partial agreement and a further postponement will be reached before August 1," Hardt told Reuters.

"After all, high tariffs have to be paid by American citizens and companies and lead to higher prices and inflation in the U.S.," he said.