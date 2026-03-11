The European Union plans to allocate €100 million ($115 million) in humanitarian assistance to Lebanon, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday after speaking with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.
The EU has already provided 40 tons of supplies to Lebanon and plans more humanitarian flights, she said.
She expressed the EU's solidarity with the Middle East country and its people and welcomed the decision to ban all Hezbollah military activities.
"We must ensure a sovereign and stable Lebanon for its people," she said in a post on X.
Lebanon was drawn into the Middle East war on Monday, when Iran-backed group Hezbollah attacked Israel in response to the killing of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during U.S.-Israeli strikes.
Lebanon's health minister Rakan Nassereddine on Sunday said that Israeli strikes on Lebanon killed 394 people over the past week, including 83 children and 42 women.