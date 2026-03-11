The European Union plans to allocate €100 million ($115 million) in humanitarian assistance to Lebanon, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday after speaking with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.

The EU has already provided 40 tons ⁠of ⁠supplies to Lebanon and plans more humanitarian flights, she said.

She expressed the EU's solidarity with the Middle ⁠East country and its people and welcomed the ​decision to ban all Hezbollah ​military activities.

"We must ensure ⁠a ‌sovereign ‌and stable ⁠Lebanon for ‌its people," she ​said in a ⁠post on ⁠X.

Lebanon was drawn into the Middle East war on Monday, when Iran-backed group Hezbollah attacked Israel in response to the killing of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during U.S.-Israeli strikes.

Lebanon's health minister Rakan Nassereddine on Sunday said that Israeli strikes on Lebanon killed 394 people over the past week, including 83 children and 42 women.