If the EU excludes Türkiye, Britain and Morocco from its "Made in Europe" model for car manufacturing, it will damage its own auto industry ​instead of strengthening it against Chinese competition, Ford's top European executive said ‌Tuesday.

Made in Europe is part of the EU's planned Industrial Accelerator Act and is aimed primarily at forcing Chinese automakers to produce cars within the bloc using local suppliers in order to ​qualify for key subsidies and bid for government procurement contracts.

But so far, the ​plan excludes countries including Türkiye, Britain and Morocco that are integral ⁠parts of Europe's automotive supply chain.

Changing rules under which carmakers have invested billions of ​dollars would be "the definition of self-harm," Jim Baumbick, president of Ford in Europe, told Reuters. "All ​it becomes is a driver not to invest in future growth."

Made in Europe will be at the top of the agenda at an EU-U.K. summit on Friday. Last month, Germany and France struck ​a deal that would include Britain, but it requires support from other EU member states.

Trade relationship

Britain's car lobby, the SMMT, and its EU equivalent, the ACEA, issued a joint statement ‌saying ⁠cutting Britain out of the plan threatens an 80 billion euros ($88 billion) annual trade relationship.

"The EU and U.K. automotive industries need each other to be successful," SMMT CEO Mike Hawes said in a statement.

Türkiye is also actively lobbying to be included within Made in Europe, arguing that ​shared supply chains support ​over 250,000 jobs ⁠in the EU.

Ford's Baumbick said the Ford Transit, which is Europe's top-selling one-ton van, illustrates how the continent's automotive ecosystem works.

He said ​the van was designed and engineered by teams in Britain ​and Germany, ⁠with more than 50% of its parts coming from European suppliers and more than 30% coming from Britain and Türkiye.

"But because it's assembled in Türkiye, it would not qualify for Made ⁠in ​Europe," under current plans, Baumbick said. "I can't keep making ​investments for my company if I have to turn around and address the cost because the rules of ​the game have changed."

"That's a problem."