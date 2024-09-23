Business activity in the eurozone contracted sharply and unexpectedly this month, a survey showed on Monday, as the bloc's dominant services industry flatlined while a downturn in manufacturing accelerated.

The downturn appeared broad-based, with Germany, Europe's largest economy, seeing its decline deepen while France – the currency union's second biggest – returned to contraction following August's Olympics boost.

HCOB's preliminary composite eurozone Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, sank to 48.9 this month from August's 51.0, below the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction for the first time since February.

A Reuters poll predicted a modest decline to 50.5.

"As the Olympic flame was extinguished, so was eurozone optimism. The August uptick in the PMI was met by a sharp decline in September. This further fuels growth concerns in the bloc as inflation worries fade," said Bert Colijn, an economist at ING.

Overall demand fell at the fastest rate in eight months. The new business index plunged to 47.2 from 49.1.

A services PMI sank to 50.5 from 52.9, below all expectations in the Reuters poll, which had predicted a more modest decline to 52.1.

Price pressures ease

The drop came despite firms increasing charges at a shallower rate. Services inflation eased and the output prices index came in at 52.0 versus August's 53.7, its lowest reading since April 2021.

"The one positive development is that price pressures are easing. This will be reassuring for the ECB and perhaps raises the chance that policymakers will cut the deposit rate again in October," said Andrew Kenningham at Capital Economics.

On Sept. 12, the European Central Bank (EBC) cut interest rates again and signaled a "declining path" for borrowing costs in the months ahead as inflation slows and economic growth in the eurozone falters.

The ECB should keep cutting interest rates gradually, its chief economist said last week but may need to speed up cuts if the economy falters.

Central banks around the world are easing monetary policy.

China's central bank supplied cash to its banking system for the first time in months on Monday, while the U.S. Federal Reserve kicked off an anticipated series of rate cuts last week with a larger-than-usual 50 basis point reduction.

Meanwhile, in Britain – outside the European Union – businesses also reported a slowdown in growth this month, potentially encouraging the Bank of England (BoE) to consider cutting interest rates again.

A PMI covering eurozone manufacturing, which has been sub-50 for over two years and was forecast at 45.6, dropped to 44.8 from 45.8. An output index fell to 44.5 from 45.8.

Business optimism waned, suggesting purchasing managers do not expect an imminent turnaround, while the factory future output index sank to an 11-month low of 52.0 from 57.5.