Fueled by soaring energy prices, the annual inflation in the eurozone has hit a record level for the third month in a row, official data showed on Wednesday, extending pain for consumers and sharpening questions about future moves by the European Central Bank (ECB).

The consumer price index (CPI) in the 19 countries using the euro soared by an annual 5.1% in January, mostly due to soaring energy prices, the European Union statistics agency Eurostat reported.

The figure broke a record of 5% in December and 4.9% in November and was the highest since recordkeeping started in 1997.

Once again, soaring energy prices played a major role. Oil prices have risen as the global economy recovers from the worst of COVID-19 restrictions, while natural gas prices have surged in Europe because of depleted winter reserves, lower supplies from Russia and fears of a renewed military move by Moscow against Ukraine.

High inflation levels have increased the focus on Thursday’s policy meeting at the European Central Bank.

At 5.1%, price growth is more than twice the ECB’s 2% target but the central bank has for months shrugged off the data, arguing that temporary factors are behind the rise and inflation will abate on its own.

Its track record in forecasting inflation is mixed and it was forced several times last year to sharply raise its projections.

The bank thinks inflation will decline sharply this year and fall to 1.8% in 2023 and 2024.

Although core inflation slowed last month, it remained above the ECB’s target and also beat market expectations by a wide margin.

Inflation excluding food and fuel prices, closely watched by the ECB, slowed to 2.5% from 2.7% while a narrower measure that also excludes alcohol and tobacco products slowed to 2.3% from 2.6%. Both figures were well above expectations.

The ECB sees inflation falling back under 2% by the end of this year, partly because of weak wage growth, but a long list of influential policymakers have questioned this narrative, warning that risks are skewed towards higher figures.

While wage growth is indeed weak so far, unemployment fell to 7% in December, an all-time low for the eurozone, and is already well below the ECB’s own forecasts, suggesting that wage pressures could also exceed projections.

ECB policymakers meeting on Thursday are almost certain to keep policy unchanged after extending stimulus through a complex package in December.

While ECB chief Christine Lagarde may acknowledge that price pressures continue to beat projections, she is also expected to push back on mounting rate hike expectations, repeating her long-standing stance that any rate changes this year are unlikely.

Temporary factors include bottlenecks in deliveries of parts and raw materials that limit supplies of goods and drive up prices as well as comparisons to extremely low energy prices during the worst of the pandemic slowdowns. Those comparisons will drop out of inflation statistics as time passes.

The ECB’s stance contrasts sharply with that of the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed), which has signaled it could begin a series of rate increases as early as March amid inflation that is at a 40-year high.