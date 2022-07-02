Turkey sees the highest monthly figure in the country's history with $23.4 billion in exports in June, according to the statements of Trade Minister Mehmet Muş on Saturday.

This marked a rise of 18.5% compared to June 2021 and Turkey’s "highest monthly export figure of all time,” the minister said at an event in the eastern province of Erzurum.

The Turkish government’s push to increase exports has garnered great success as the high volumes recorded last year have continued to grow in the first six months of 2022, according to Muş.

Turkey’s exports in this year’s first half have now reached $126 billion, the minister said.

Overall imports in June stood at $31.6 billion, with energy taking the lion’s share of $8.1 billion, he added.