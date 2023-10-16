China's law enforcement agency has detained the former chairperson of state-owned Bank of China on suspicion of accepting bribes, Chinese state media reported on Monday.

Liu Liange is also accused of illegally granting loans, media reports said.

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) of the Chinese Communist Party announced an investigation into the 62-year-old at the end of March.

On Oct. 7, the control body announced that the former party secretary had been expelled from the Communist Party.

Liu is just one high-ranking party member and former key financial sector official to be caught up in the ongoing anti-corruption campaign.

In 2012, state and party leader Xi Jinping declared war on corruption from high-level "tigers" in the party to "flies" in lower bureaucratic ranks.

Almost daily, the CCDI reports on investigations against people in the party, which has about 98 million members. Most of the investigations focus on the perennial problem of corruption.

According to state media, authorities have been investigating eight high-ranking managers of state-owned banks since March.

In January, the CCDI highlighted its anti-corruption fight in sectors with high concentrations of power, funds and resources, such as the financial sector, state-owned enterprises, law enforcement agencies and the country's own grain-purchasing system, the Global Times reported.