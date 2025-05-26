France and Vietnam signed a deal on Monday for 20 Airbus planes, among several other pacts, as President Emmanuel Macron visited Hanoi looking to bolster France's influence in its former colony as the world grapples with threats of crippling U.S. tariffs.

Macron's first formal visit to Vietnam, the first by a French president in nearly a decade, followed U.S. President Donald Trump's threats on Friday of 50% duties on EU goods from June that sharply fueled tension with the 27-nation bloc. Trump later dialed back on the threat, extending the date on potential levies until July 9.

Export-dependent Vietnam, under pressure from Washington to buy more American goods, has made pledges in trade talks to avert U.S. tariffs, as high as 46%, that could impair its growth, fanning European concerns about deals at the region's expense.

Deals signed during Macron's visit covered the plane purchase, cooperation on nuclear energy, railways, Airbus earth-observation satellites and Sanofi vaccines, a list of documents seen by Reuters showed, confirming an earlier report.

In statements to the press with no questions allowed, Macron reiterated France's support of freedom of navigation, an issue dear to Vietnam as it often clashes with Beijing over contested boundaries in the South China Sea.

Macron added that the partnership with Vietnam "entails a reinforced defense cooperation," citing the signing of multiple projects on defense and space.

Vietnam's President Luong Cuong said the defense partnership involved "sharing of information on strategic matters" and stronger cooperation in the defense industry, cybersecurity and counterterrorism.

France ruled the Southeast Asian country for about 70 years until it was forced out in 1954 after a major defeat at Dien Bien Phu in northern Vietnam. Ties have improved in recent decades, being upgraded last year to Vietnam's highest level.

On his trip, the first leg of a Southeast Asian tour that includes Indonesia and Singapore, Macron will visit a university in Hanoi on Tuesday, before flying to Jakarta, the Indonesian capital.

Airbus deal

The deal with European planemaker Airbus for Vietnam's low-cost airline VietJet to buy 20 A330neo wide-body aircraft follows last year's agreement for 20 of the jets.

The signing followed urging by European officials in recent weeks for Vietnam to be careful in concessions made to the White House, two officials based in Vietnam with knowledge of the discussions had told Reuters, referring to concerns on Airbus.

Airbus is the main supplier of jets to Vietnam, contributing 86% of its fleet, according to data from the aviation analytics firm Cirium.

A separate agreement with Airbus Defence was also signed during the visit for cooperation with Vietnam on Earth-observation satellites.

Airbus has long been in talks with Hanoi to replace Vietnam's earth-observation satellite, which was built by Airbus' predecessor EADS and launched in 2013.

With an economy heavily dependent on U.S. exports, Vietnam has signalled the possible purchase of at least 250 Boeing planes by flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and rival VietJet.

Officials of both nations have said such deals would help cut their huge trade surplus with the U.S. and possibly appease Trump.

In talks with the U.S., "Vietnam should make sure not to make decisions at the expense of European interests," one of the EU officials said.

Vietnamese leaders have been advised that such steps could jeopardize close ties with the EU, which has a free trade deal with Vietnam and is a major buyer of its goods, they added.