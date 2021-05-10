French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Monday that the French economy will return to the pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels of economic activity by the first half of 2022, while also reaffirming his target of 5% economic growth for this year.
"Economic growth is back in the first quarter ... I think we will have a strong growth in 2021," Le Maire told France Info radio.
He ruled out a second economic stimulus plan on top of France's current 100 billion euros ($122 billion) economic stimulus plan.
Le Maire, added, however, that it was fair to raise the issue of longer-term investment plans for France.
President Emmanuel Macron pointed last week to a "second period of recovery" that would see investment accelerated, triggering speculation in the press and among economists that a second round of stimulus was in the pipeline.
Despite reimposed restrictions to curb a surge in COVID-19 infections, the French economy returned to growth in the first quarter, sustained by consumer spending, official data showed at April end.
Gross domestic product (GDP) edged up 0.4% from the final three months of 2020, a year that saw coronavirus restrictions plunge countries worldwide into historic recessions, the Insee statistics agency said at the time.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.