French consumer spending is dropping while inflation is on the rise, according to official data Tuesday that is fueling concerns about the strength of the economic recovery as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on.

Household consumption fell by 2.2% in July from the previous month after a modest monthly rise in June, the French national statistics agency INSEE said in a regular report.

The data, which correct for inflation and seasonal variations, found a 2.9% drop in spending on food and a 2.7% drop on manufactured goods.

Decreased spending on clothing and durable goods wiped out gains registered the previous month.

Spending on energy, meanwhile, rose by 1.0%.

A separate report by INSEE found that a surge in energy prices played a role in the acceleration of 12-month inflation to 1.9% in August from 1.2% in July.

Food and energy prices posted the sharpest increases, while sales of goods also rose as the French summer sale period ended in July.

Using the EU's standard measure of consumer price inflation, the HICP (Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices), French inflation rose to 2.4% in August from 1.5% in July.

The European Central Bank (ECB) defines price stability as inflation rates of just below 2.0%, but is willing to tolerate temporary over- or undershooting of that level before stepping in.

Meanwhile, INSEE revised its figure for second-quarter economic growth to 1.1%, from its initial estimate of 0.9%.

While the upward revision will certainly be welcomed, the latest data will be cause for concern as consumer spending is the main driver of the French economy.

Inflation has also been a worry as it could push the ECB to wind down its support for the economy, even as part of the price rises going forward may be due to pandemic-related shortages of goods.