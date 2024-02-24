Farmers upset with President Emmanuel Macron's policies stormed a major farm fair in Paris on Saturday and had a heated debate with him.

The scene unfolded as Macron made a highly anticipated appearance at the event, only to find his car surrounded by a sea of protesting farmers, footage circulating on X showed.

Chaos erupted in and around the venue as farmers voiced grievances over what they perceived as inadequate support from the government.

Chants demanding Macron's resignation reverberated through the halls, punctuated by sharp criticisms of his administration's handling of agricultural policies.

"You threw a colossal sum to Ukraine, but you gave us crumbs," one farmer said in a rebuke to Macron, encapsulating a prevailing sentiment among the agricultural community.

The disparity in funding for international aid and domestic agricultural support has become a focal point of contention for many farmers.

Unrest among farmers has permeated across Europe in recent months, amplifying fears of political repercussions and fertile ground for the far right to exploit disenchantment among rural populations. With European Parliament elections looming in June, the specter of heightened political polarization looms, with studies showing farmers increasingly gravitating towards populist and nationalist movements.

Despite earlier assurances from Prime Minister Gabriel Attal of new measures totaling €400 million ($433 million), the farmers have maintained their demands for tangible relief and action from the government. A temporary suspension of protests earlier this month proved short-lived, as demonstrators ramped pressure back up ahead of the Paris farm show.