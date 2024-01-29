French farmers' nationwide protests intensified as they began moving on Paris on Monday, threatening to choke off major highways and to blockade the capital as they demand better working conditions.

For days, protests have flared in the European Union's largest agriculture producing country, with farmers angered by insufficient income, red tape and environmental policies they say undermine their ability to compete with less stringent neighbors.

Farming Minister Marc Fesneau on Monday said, at a European Union leaders' summit in Brussels this week, President Emmanuel Macron would make a push for more pro-farming policies to address grievances shares by many farmers in the bloc.

The French government on Friday dropped plans to gradually reduce state subsidies on agricultural diesel and promised a reduction in red tape and an easing of environmental regulations, but farmers' organizations said that was not enough and pledged to step up the pressure.

Across France, farmers have used tractors and trucks to block roads and jam traffic.

The head of France's biggest farming organization said farmers would block all major highways out of Paris at about 30 kilometers (18 miles) from the center.

"What we have understood is that as long as the protest is far from Paris, the message is not getting through," Arnaud Rousseau, head of the FNSEA union, said on RTL radio.

Rousseau said farmers would continue their action everywhere in France "with the aim to get emergency measures about the core of our business."

A farmer drives a tractor as French farmers take part in a roadblock protest on the A9 highway in Nimes, southern France, Jan. 29, 2024. (AFP Photo)

In response, the government ordered the deployment of 15,000 police and paramilitary gendarmes.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told the forces to show moderation, but also warned the farmers not to interfere with strategic spots.

"We don't intend to allow government buildings, or tax collection buildings, or grocery stores to be damaged or trucks transporting foreign produce to be stopped. Obviously, that is unacceptable," he said.

Darmanin said protests would not be allowed to affect operations at Paris's Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports, or at the Rungis international wholesale food market south of Paris where armored police vehicles were deployed Monday.

Police and gendarmes were also under orders to prevent any incursion into Paris itself, said Darmanin.

The government has been trying to keep discontent among farmers from spreading ahead of the European Parliament elections in June, seen as a key test for Macron's government.

During a visit to a farm on Sunday, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal scrambled again to address farmers' concerns, after a raft of concessions announced Friday failed to defuse the crisis.

"I want us to clarify things and see what extra measures we can take" to meet farmers' complaints that they face unfair competition, he said.

Fesenau said he would himself travel to Brussels this week in his bid to soften EU regulations regarding agricultural land that has to remain fallow under new green rules.

Asked when he wanted to reach an agreement with the European Commission on how to revisit the rules, Fesneau said "This week."

The EU's 2023 nature restoration law requires countries to introduce environmental measures on a fifth of their land and sea by 2030. To reach this goal, a chunk of around 4% of farmland has to remain fallow.

French farmers have complained this could hurt their businesses, and the government in Paris pledged to lobby on their behalf in Brussels.

'Dying at work'

Rousseau said he was scheduled to meet Attal on Monday.

"Our target is not to annoy French people or to make their lives difficult, but to put pressure on the government," he noted.

Some roadblocks had been lifted over the weekend, but tractor-driving farmers were back early Monday, gathering at assembly spots to start their drive on the capital.

On Sunday, two activists hurled soup at the glass protecting the Mona Lisa painting at the Louvre Museum to call attention to the agriculture industry.

"What is more important? Art or the right to healthy and sustainable food," the activists asked.

"Your agricultural system is sick. Our farmers are dying at work," they said.

FNSEA and the Jeunes Agricultueurs (Young Farmers) planned to start their siege of Paris around 2 p.m. (1 p.m. GMT) on Monday.

Hundreds of taxis take part in a protest against transport tariffs set by health insurance services, in Bordeaux, southwestern France, Jan. 29, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Adding to the mayhem on French roads, taxi drivers staged their own protest movement on Monday against what they say is insufficient remuneration for the transport of patients by the French health services.

Their go-slow protests were beginning to choke off motorways across the country, including the A13 leading into Paris.

Belgian farmers mobilize

In neighboring Belgium, farmers have stepped up their own campaign, blocking a key motorway on Sunday as they too demand better conditions.

Dozens of tractors drove at a crawl through an interchange, halting traffic on the E42 motorway just north of Namur in the south of the country.

Farmers protesting outside a Belgian football stadium also delayed a match between Racing Genk and Sint-Truiden by 30 minutes.

The Federation of Young Farmers block the highway to the Brussels Capital Region near Beersel, Belgium, Jan. 29, 2024. (EPA Photo)

The grievances of the Belgian farmers are similar to those of their French colleagues.

In recent weeks, similar farmers' protests have also mushroomed in Germany, Poland, Romania and the Netherlands.