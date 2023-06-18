Turkish traders are to be pumped with a fresh impetus as one of the biggest holidays of the Islamic calendar is expected to propel a massive shopping rush, serving as a catalyst for the economy.

Celebrated by millions of Muslims across the globe, the four-day Qurban Bayram, or Eid al-Adha, will commence on June 28 and last through July 1. But Türkiye has decided to extend the holiday to cover nine days from June 24 through July 2.

Known as the "Feast of Sacrifice," the holiday boosts consumer spending and prompts a massive movement across the country as millions hit the road for their hometowns or vacation resorts.

It is a joyous occasion, on which food is the hallmark. Many Muslims celebrate the feast by ritually sacrificing livestock and distributing the meat among family, friends and the poor.

Despite soaring costs, Turkish traders are optimistic about the shopping spree that accompanies the holiday. Retail businesses usually witness a notable upswing as consumers eagerly embrace the occasion to purchase food, gifts and clothing.

"Approximately TL 90-TL 100 billion ($3.81-$4.23 billion) is expected to be injected into the market with expenditures this holiday," said Bendevi Palandöken, the head of the Confederation of Turkish Tradesmen and Craftsmen (TESK).

The fact that the feast coincides with the summer break adds to the optimism, Palandöken said in a statement. “Therefore, we predict there will be a movement in every sector."

The tourism sector is also expected to witness a resurgence as millions embark on journeys to reunite with family and friends or explore popular holiday destinations, leading to a surge in hotel bookings, and restaurant reservations.

The travel drive weighs on transportation networks, as airports, train stations and bus terminals witness a significant surge in passenger traffic, with airlines and other travel service providers adding extra flights and services to accommodate the increased demand.

An average of 800,000 people are expected to be transported each day during the holiday, according to Bus Driver Federation Chair Mustafa Yıldırım, who said they are planning to add additional trips to meet the demand.

"We anticipate an average of 800,000 passengers per day during the Qurban Bayram holiday, and approximately 8 million people will be served in 10 days," noted Yıldırım.

"Additional trips have been added. With additional planning, bus trips have increased by about 20%."

About 350 companies in Türkiye are operating in the sector for providing services with 8,500 buses.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu on Friday said they had taken measures against any rush that may occur in the transport sector during the holiday.

"Our citizens can be assured that we will be on alert with all our teams on the rail, air, land and sea routes during the bayram period," said Uraloğlu.

Güneş Aysun, head of the All Yacht Operators, Investors, Brokers and Agents Association, said the tourism season had already started intensifying.

Aysun expressed that they expect a big increase in both domestic and foreign tourists during the holiday.

Palandöken stated that mobility before the bayram was encouraging, emphasizing that increased spending was revitalizing markets.

Consumers have been plagued by stubborn inflation that undermined their purchasing power. The annual inflation has eased since the beginning of the year, further easing to below 40% in May, which marked a notable regress after touching a 24-year high of 85.5% last October.