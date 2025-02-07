Palestinians in Gaza say they are determined to rebuild their own seafront restaurants and hotels, rejecting U.S. President Donald Trump's plan of creating a "Riviera of the Middle East" under U.S. control and emptied of its population.

Before Israel's 15 months of attacks left buildings across Gaza in ruins, the densely inhabited Palestinian territory had developed a local tourism scene on its Mediterranean shore despite a long blockade.

"There is nothing that cannot be repaired," said Gaza resident Assad Abu Haseira, pledging to start serving food from the restaurant he owns even before it is rebuilt.

"Trump says he wants to change the restaurants, and he wants to change Gaza and wants to create a new history for Gaza. We remain Arab and the history of Arabs will not be replaced with the history of foreigners," Abu Haseira said.

The Alqalaa restaurant stands damaged, Gaza City, Palestine, Feb. 6, 2025. (Reuters Photo)

Other Palestinians share his defiance. Mohammed Abu Haseira, another restaurant owner, said his eatery would become operational again "and much better than before."

"Trump has come up with a decision that he wants to establish restaurants, but the restaurants are here and the hotels are here. Why did you destroy them to establish other ones?" he said.

Gaza was once a popular destination for tourists, with beachside restaurants and cafes lining its seafront.

Trump's vision of a Gaza Strip cleared of its Palestinian inhabitants and redeveloped into an international resort revived an idea previously floated by his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

It triggered condemnation from around the world, with critics saying it would be tantamount to ethnic cleansing and illegal under international law. Gazans were also quick to denounce the scheme, vowing never to leave the ruins of their homes.

For Palestinians, such talk recalls the "nakba," or "great catastrophe," of 1948, marking the expulsion of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from what is now Israel.