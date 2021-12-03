George Clooney has admitted he once turned down $35 million for one day's work after speaking to his wife.

The Hollywood star said the offer was for him to star in an airline commercial but that, after speaking to his wife, human rights lawyer Amal, he had decided against it.

"I was offered 35 million dollars for one day's work for an airline commercial, but I talked to Amal about it and we decided it's not worth it," the actor told the Guardian.

"It was (associated with) a country that, although it's an ally, is questionable at times, and so I thought 'Well, if it takes a minute's sleep away from me, it's not worth it,'" he noted, without specifying the country.

Clooney, 60, married Amal, 43, in 2014 and they have two children, twins Ella and Alexander, born in June 2017.

Speaking about child care, he said they only have a nanny "four days a week," as "it's so important to Amal (to be involved)."

"And during the lockdown, it was just us – for a full year! I felt like my mother in 1964 – doing dishes and six loads of laundry a day," he added.

The Clooneys were guests at the star-studded wedding of the Harry and Meghan, formally known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in May 2018 and were given VIP seats in the Quire of St George's Chapel, Windsor.

The actor has directed "The Tender Bar," a coming-of-age film based on a book of the same name by J.R. Moehringer, which tells the story of a boy who seeks father figures at a bar run by his uncle.

The movie, released this month, is set in New York and stars Ben Affleck as bar owner Charlie, with Tye Sheridan playing his nephew J. R.

It had its U.K. premiere in October at the London Film Festival, where Clooney said it had given him a welcome break from the "pretty dark" types of the movie he normally works on.

"Most of the films I do are pretty dark and this one felt light, and it felt like the world was pretty dark so I wanted to work on something a little lighter, you know," he said.