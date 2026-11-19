The German group Bertelsmann said Thursday it agreed to acquire Ekol Lojistik (Ekol Logistics), one of the leading logistics companies in Türkiye, via its Arvato subsidiary, thus further strengthening its position in one of the most dynamic logistics markets in the EMEA region.

"The agreed purchase price is in the mid-nine-figure range. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval," the company said in a statement.

The acquisition would make Arvato one of the leading contract logistics providers in Türkiye.

Ekol employs roughly 4,500 people and focuses and operates primarily in the fashion, consumer electronics, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG).

Combined with Ekol, Arvato is expected to generate annual revenues of 460 million euros ($506 million) in the country, making Türkiye one of its five largest markets.

Arvato has operated in Türkiye since 2005 and has significantly expanded its business there in recent years.

Bertelsmann CEO Thomas Rabe called it "the largest investment in Arvato's history."

"The acquisition of Ekol Logistics will further accelerate our growth and strengthen our position in an attractive market," he said.

Ekol Logistics was founded by Ahmet Musul in 1990 and has become a major logistics provider in Türkiye.

"Ekol Logistics has built a strong contract logistics business in Türkiye with deep sector expertise, an extensive operational network and a clear focus on technology and automation. Arvato brings an international platform and the ambition to further grow the business," Musul said.

"Together, these strengths create a strong foundation to offer clients broader capabilities, greater scale, and new opportunities for growth. I am confident that once completed, the transaction is expected to create long-term value for our clients and employees alike," he added.