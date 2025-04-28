Germany's conservative party on Monday tapped an energy executive and longtime member of Parliament, Katherina Reiche, as the country's next economy minister, and foreign policy expert Johann Wadephul as foreign minister, as part of a raft of appointments.

Germany's CDU/CSU conservatives under Friedrich Merz clinched a coalition deal with the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) earlier this month, aiming to revive growth in Europe's largest economy just as a global trade war threatens recession.

The deal accorded Merz's Christian Democrats (CDU) the economy and foreign ministries, their Bavarian sister party the Christian Social Union (CSU) the interior ministry, and the SPD the defense and finance ministries.

A former lawmaker, Reiche has been CEO of regional energy infrastructure firm Westenergie – a division of E.ON, Europe's largest operator of power grids – since early 2020.

Reiche, 51, served as a member of Germany's parliament from 1998 until 2015 and held roles as parliamentary secretary at the environment and transport ministries.

Wadephul, a member of Germany's parliament since 2009, will succeed Annalena Baerbock of the Greens in the position.

He is the deputy leader of the CDU/CSU conservative faction in parliament, responsible for foreign and defense topics.