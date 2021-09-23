Daily Sabah logo

Global Citizen Live line-ups for New York, Paris and Los Angeles

by Agencies Sep 23, 2021 3:55 pm +03 +03:00

On Saturday, global music stars will try to mobilize the world to tackle poverty and COVID-19 with Global Citizen Live, a 24-hour live concert at locations across the globe – from Lagos, Nigeria, and Seoul, South Korea, to the Champ de Mars in Paris and New York’s Central Park. Unlike most star-studded concerts for charity, Global Citizen Live isn’t asking for cash from fans. It wants to display their voices – on social media, on petitions and in-person – as evidence for world leaders and corporate honchos that people support action on these issues.

Below is the list of stars that will perform in New York, Paris and Los Angeles.

Getty Images

Billie Eilish – New York

Getty Images

Coldplay – New York

Reuters Photo

Jennifer Lopez – New York

Getty Images

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes – New York

Getty Images

Burna Boy – New York

Getty Images

Ed Sheeran – Paris

Getty Images

Elton John – Paris

Getty Images

Doja Cat – Paris

Getty Images

Black Eyed Peas – Paris

Getty Images

Stormzy – Paris

Getty Images

Stevie Wonder – Los Angeles

Getty Images

The Lumineers – Los Angeles

Getty Images

Demi Lovato – Los Angeles

Getty Images

One Republic – Los Angeles

Getty Images

