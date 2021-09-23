Global Citizen Live line-ups for New York, Paris and Los Angeles

On Saturday, global music stars will try to mobilize the world to tackle poverty and COVID-19 with Global Citizen Live, a 24-hour live concert at locations across the globe – from Lagos, Nigeria, and Seoul, South Korea, to the Champ de Mars in Paris and New York’s Central Park. Unlike most star-studded concerts for charity, Global Citizen Live isn’t asking for cash from fans. It wants to display their voices – on social media, on petitions and in-person – as evidence for world leaders and corporate honchos that people support action on these issues.

Below is the list of stars that will perform in New York, Paris and Los Angeles.

Getty Images