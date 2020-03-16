The German government said Monday it is planning to prepare to shield companies from going under because of the coronavirus pandemic, by suspending legal obligations for firms facing acute liquidity problems to file for bankruptcy.

The suspension until the end of September is aimed at giving companies breathing space to obtain credit already promised by the government.

"We want to prevent companies from having to file for insolvency because the promised help from the government has not arrived in time" because of administrative processes, Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht said.