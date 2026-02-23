Gold surged to a three-week high on Monday as uncertainty driven by the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to strike down a vast swathe of President Donald Trump's tariffs pressured the dollar and pushed investors once again to the safety of bullion.

Spot gold climbed 0.6% to $5,136.22 per ounce by 07:29 a.m. GMT, having earlier hit its highest since Jan. 30. U.S. gold futures for April delivery were up 1.5% at $5,157.50.

"The court's tariff ruling has, aside from earning the ire of the U.S. president, added another layer of uncertainty to global markets, with traders again turning to gold as a defensive play," said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

The U.S. Supreme Court struck down Trump's sweeping tariffs that he pursued ⁠under ⁠a law meant for use in national emergencies, handing the Republican president a stinging defeat in a landmark ruling on Friday with major implications for the global economy.

After the court ruling, Trump said he would raise a temporary tariff from 10% to 15% on U.S. imports from all countries.

Wall Street futures and the dollar slid in Asia on Monday as murkiness around U.S. tariffs revived the "sell ⁠America" trade.

"Whether gold can claw its way back above $5,400 in the near-term may rest on how long tariff uncertainty lingers and whether the U.S. engages in military ​action against Iran," KCM's Waterer said.

Iran has indicated it is prepared to make ​concessions on its nuclear program in talks with the U.S. in return for the lifting of sanctions and recognition of ⁠its right ‌to ‌enrich uranium, as it seeks to avert a U.S. ⁠attack.

Meanwhile, data on Friday showed that ‌underlying U.S. inflation increased more than expected in December, and signs are pointing to a ​further acceleration in January, ⁠which would strengthen expectations that the Federal Reserve won't ⁠cut interest rates before June.

Spot silver also climbed 1.2% to $85.57 per ounce, ⁠a more than two-week ​high.

However, spot platinum edged 0.3% lower to $2,149.22 per ounce, and palladium slipped 0.4% to $1,740.25.