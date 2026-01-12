Gold prices have climbed to a new record high on Monday amid tensions in Iran and growing concerns about the independence of the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed), which boosted demand for safe haven assets.

The price of one industry-standard troy ounce of gold (31.1 grams) rose to nearly $4,600 early on Monday before easing back. It was last up about 1.5% at $4,578 in early European trade.

The move extended gold's gains this year to around 6%. The metal was among the strongest-performing asset classes last year, with prices jumping 65% – the sharpest rise since 1979. Silver posted even steeper gains in 2025, rising around 150%.

On Monday, spot silver climbed about 4.5% to $83.45 an ounce, leaving it just below its late-2025 record high.

Traders attributed the rally in precious metals primarily to the situation in Iran. Experts also pointed to concerns over the independence of the Fed as an additional driver of gains in gold.

The dispute between U.S. President Donald Trump and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has intensified. Powell rejected allegations of criminal wrongdoing and the threat of an indictment as an attempt to influence the central bank's work.

Powell said the U.S. Justice Department has issued subpoenas to the Fed over claims that he made false statements linked to a renovation of the central bank's office buildings.

He said the allegations were a pretext, adding that the real issue was whether the Fed could continue to set interest rates based on economic conditions rather than political pressure.

Precious metals are widely seen as safe havens during political uncertainty. Silver is also a key industrial metal used in AI, robotics and energy technologies.