Journalists in Greece staged Tuesday a 24-hour strike in protest against the rising cost of living and comparatively low wages, according to several Greek media reports, while other sectors such as transport are expected to launch a similar action on Wednesday.

There was no news on radio and television. The internet news portals did not update their websites either, according to the report from German news agency, Deutsche Presse-Agentur (dpa).

"We are experiencing a series of successive explosive price rises that are creating a crushing situation for families whose income is being destroyed," said the largest journalists' association ESIEA.

No newspapers will be published on Wednesday due to the strike, dpa reported.

The strike is said to be scheduled from April 16, from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on April 17, 2024, impacting all mass media (print, broadcast, online) in the public and private sectors.

The media strike is taking place ahead of a major general walk-out called by the private sector workers’ union, the General Confederation of Greek Workers (GSEE), on Wednesday over rising living costs, the lack of collaborative labor agreements (CLAs) and the protection of income from inflation. The April 17 strike will halt most public transport and ferry services, a report from the Greek daily Ekhatimerini said.

Inflation in Greece was 3.2% in March. The Athens weekly newspaper To Vima calculated that in Greece you have to pay 50 euros ($53) for products that cost 37 euros two years ago.