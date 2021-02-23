Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

COVID-19 in US: 1 year, half a million deaths

by ASSOCIATED PRESS Feb 23, 2021 12:27 pm +03 +03:00

Just one year ago, America had no idea. Life in February 2020 still felt normal. Concern was building about a mystery respiratory illness that had just been named COVID-19.

AP Photo

There was panic buying and a sense of trepidation. Yet, it was tempered by a large dose of American optimism.

AP Photo

The coronavirus still felt like a foreign problem, even as U.S. authorities recorded the country’s first-known death from the virus.

AP Photo

Precisely a year later, America has surpassed a horrifying milestone of 500,000 deaths from COVID-19. A relentless march of death and tragedy has warped time and memory.

AP Photo

It became easy to forget the shocking images, so many day after day, of scenes once unthinkable in a country of such wealth and power. Looking back, we can see it happened in phases.

AP Photo

In the beginning, the crisis felt far away

Last February, Americans still greeted each other with handshakes and commuted to work on crowded public transportation. Children were still at school in actual classrooms.

AP Photo

Hollywood icon Tom Hanks walked the red carpet at the Oscars, not knowing a month later he and his wife would contract COVID-19. Baseball spring training drew the usual crowds, without a face mask in sight.

AP Photo

But an ominous cruise ship with passengers infected with COVID-19 circled off the coast of California. Within weeks, the Grand Princess – and the initial efforts by the state and the federal governments to bar it from coming ashore – became a symbol of America’s misguided belief that it could keep the disease out.

AP Photo

Words like "shutdown" and "social distancing" were not yet part of the U.S.' national vocabulary in those early days. Few wore masks as they stood in long lines to stockpile groceries and cleared the shelves of toilet paper.

AP Photo

Heartbreak and despair arrived quickly.

Nightmarish scenes we had witnessed in China and Italy reached America, and the nation snapped to attention. Nursing homes near Seattle became the sites of the first deadly U.S. outbreak. The elderly and frail suffered alone. The photo shows an octogenarian with COVID-19, stretched out in a hospital bed, blowing her family a kiss through a window.

AP Photo

The World Health Organization declared the crisis a pandemic in March, and everything from college campuses to corporate headquarters cleared out. The NCAA announced that the rite of spring for so many Americans – its college basketball tournament – would be played before largely empty arenas, and then abruptly canceled it.

AP Photo

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading expert on infectious disease, became a household name in daily news conferences. When he estimated in March that 100,000 to 200,000 Americans could die from the virus, horror was tempered by total disbelief. President Donald Trump touted hydroxychloroquine as a “game-changer,” but medical experts disagreed.

AP Photo

American hustle and bustle came to a standstill as hot spots exploded across the country. The typically jam-packed Los Angeles freeways emptied into eerie stretches of open road.

AP Photo

The lights stayed on in Times Square, but its legendary energy and crowds vanished. April felt like Armageddon in New York City; ambulances constantly blared down deserted streets, and body bags were forklifted into refrigerated trucks that parked outside hospitals where they served as makeshift morgues and stark symbols of death.

AP Photo

Aerial footage showed another unthinkable sight: a mass grave in New York City for unclaimed bodies of COVID-19 victims. Workers in hazmat suits were seen lowering wooden coffins, stacked neatly on top of each other, into deep trenches dug in a potter’s field off the coast of the Bronx.

AP Photo

People marveled at the heroism of health care workers and tried to show our gratitude; New Yorkers clapped and cheered and banged pots each night at 7 p.m. to honor those doctors and nurses. They mourned the nonstop trauma they absorbed on the frontlines.

AP Photo

Afraid and exhausted, they battled to save the sick and vowed not to let victims die alone. Inside hospital rooms, where countless patients had no family to comfort them, the grim task of offering solace fell to the overworked and emotionally drained doctors, nurses and hospital chaplains.

AP Photo

Some held back tears as they offered nonstop comfort and prayers. “There’s so much death right now, it piles up on you, it feels heavy,” said a chaplain in Georgia.

AP Photo

The reality that the U.S. had become the global epicenter of modern history’s deadliest pandemic crashed into focus. Life moved online: everything from work and school to doctors appointments, birthday parties, weddings – and funerals.

AP Photo

It became clear that no one was safe, but some were at far greater risk. Racial disparities in who contracted the virus played out across America as data showed that black and Latino people were disproportionately affected by the virus and were disproportionately dying of it.

AP Photo

Catching COVID-19 became just one of many concerns as the pandemic shut down society, forcing businesses to close and unemployment to skyrocket.

AP Photo

Paychecks shrank or disappeared altogether for millions, and harrowing portraits of hunger emerged across the country as Americans lined up at food banks, many for the first time in their lives.

AP Photo

Science mixed with politics, deepening a national divide and adding to the stress of a nation overwhelmed. Protests against racial injustice sent people, most of them wearing masks, into the streets.

AP Photo

Amid the upside-downness of life, people sought normalcy.

AP Photo

Restaurants in some places hung their “open” signs and refused to abide by stay-at-home orders, welcoming customers willing to dine inside.

AP Photo

Others came up with creative al fresco options. In the parking lot of one California restaurant, a couple brought their own table and even fine china to enjoy Italian takeout.

AP Photo

Then came some glimmers of hope

Amid escalating loss, vaccines arrived in mid-December, kicking off the biggest vaccination effort in U.S. history. It felt like the first good news in a doomed year.

AP Photo

As doctors and nurses got the first shots, some cheered. Others wept, the constant trauma and sorrow merging with hope in one indescribable cathartic moment.

AP Photo

As vaccine supply picked up – slowly – many of the country’s amusement parks and stadiums, after months vacant, reopened as vaccination mega sites.

AP Photo

Holidays, so often a time of hope, brought more suffering. Empty chairs at family tables were a painful reminder of lost loved ones.

AP Photo

Millions of Americans ignored official pleas to avoid travel and gatherings, making the holidays a catalyst for new infections.

AP Photo

Surge upon surge of new cases followed Thanksgiving and then Christmas and New Year's Eve, with each day seemingly setting new records for infections.

AP Photo

As the country and the world bid goodbye, and good riddance, to 2020 it became clear that 2021, at least the early months, would look pretty similar.

AP Photo

Politics shifted with President Joe Biden taking over from Trump. After four years of chaos and controversy, the new president brought a jarring sense of calm to national politics.

AP Photo

Still, vaccine delays persist, and it’s not clear if America is winning its war against the virus.

AP Photo

The COVID-19 death toll is not stopping at 500,000, and the virus has mutated countless times, with some variants easier to spread and harder to protect against.

AP Photo

Americans wonder, what will their new normal look like?

AP Photo

Will they ever again swarm through amusement parks or pack into movie theaters or hold huge business conferences or crowd Times Square for the ball drop to mark the end of another year?

AP Photo

The deadliest year in American history has taught that only time will tell.

AP Photo

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.