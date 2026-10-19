The head of the Turkish capital markets regulator stepped down on Monday, citing health problems while the country's deputy finance minister has asked to retire with immediate effect, media reports said.

The chief of the Capital Markets Board (SPK), Mahmut Sütçü, who assumed the post earlier this year, resigned, reports, including Anadolu Agency (AA), said.

Deputy Treasury and Finance Minister Osman Çelik has also tendered his resignation to the Treasury chief, Mehmet Şimşek, according to the information obtained from ministry sources.

The departures come amid the last month's turmoil affecting Türkiye's investment fund industry.

The crisis began after several funds said they could not meet investors' redemption requests during a market sell-off. That prompted a wide investigation into suspected price manipulation in a number of thinly traded stocks.

SPK quickly suspended trading in 131 funds run by seven asset management companies and placed them into liquidation, affecting nearly half a million investors.

Authorities have also established a special board to coordinate the process and the board held its sixth meeting on Sunday, the Communications Directorate said.

The Turkish main stock index BIST 100 dropped 2.49% to close at 11.430,14 points on Monday.