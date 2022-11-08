Türkiye continues its diplomatic efforts on removing obstacles to Russian grain and fertilizer exports, the Turkish foreign minister said Monday, while businesses in war-torn Ukraine praise Türkiye’s mediation efforts and steps to prevent a possible food crisis.

Speaking to reporters after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said that the export of Russian fertilizer was also part of the Istanbul grain deal signed by Türkiye, the United Nations, Russia and Ukraine in July.

"Obstacles to Russia's grain and fertilizer exports have not been completely removed. We're looking into what steps are to be taken to meet Russia's expectations and we're coordinating work (on this matter)," added Çavuşoğlu.

On whether another deal would be needed for the export of Russian grain, Çavuşoğlu said that if none of the parties object, the current agreement's duration would be extended, making an additional accord unnecessary.

"The Russians have some concerns that these demands (on Russian grain exports that were agreed upon) are not met. Now, diplomacy is working to dispel these doubts," he added.

According to sector representatives, it is critical for the grain deal that was initially signed in July to be extended in order to prevent a possible food crisis around the globe.

Mohamad Valid Taha, who has grain storages across Ukraine told Anadolu Agency (AA) that he has been exporting grain from Ukraine since 1992 and selling the grain he purchases from local farmers to world markets.

The 53-year-old, who has Syrian origins, said that they have begun to find a new solution to sell their millions of tons of product stuck in the Ukrainian storage after the war broke out and that they restarted food exports only after the grain corridor was established with the landmark agreement.

Grain exports have slumped since Russia invaded Ukraine in February and closed off its neighbor’s Black Sea ports, driving up global food prices and prompting fears of shortages in Africa and the Middle East.

Three Black Sea ports were unblocked at the end of July under the deal between Moscow and Kyiv that was brokered by the United Nations and Türkiye.

Taha, who underlined that Türkiye has taken important steps to prevent the grain crisis, added that they are grateful to the country for its role in the opening of the grain corridor.

“Today, without Türkiye, there is no deal, yet the most important thing is for the other side (Russia) to comply with its responsibilities,” he said.

Expressing that grain shipments have resumed thanks to Türkiye’s effective diplomacy, Taha said, “Türkiye is fulfilling its own responsibilities.”

Noting that the grain corridor should operate without a hitch in order to avoid a worldwide hunger crisis, Taha went on to say that Ankara has become a regional and global power with effective diplomacy.

Ukraine has exported almost 14.3 million tons of grain so far in the 2022/23 season, down 30.7% from the 20.6 million tons exported at the same time of the previous season, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday.

Ministry data showed that exports so far in July 2022 to June 2023 season included 5.4 million tons of wheat, 7.7 million tons of corn and 1.2 million tons of barley.

The government has said Ukraine could harvest between 50 million and 52 million tons of grain this year, down from a record 86 million tons in 2021 because of the loss of land to Russian forces and lower yields.