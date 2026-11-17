Home sales in Türkiye decreased 23.3% on a yearly basis in October to some 131,072 units, official data shared by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) revealed Tuesday.

New home sales totaled 50,105, falling 13.1% year-over-year, while existing home sales declined 28.5% to 80,967.

New properties accounted for 38.2% of total transactions, with existing homes making up the remaining 61.8%.

Mortgaged home sales dropped 5.7% to 23,286, representing 17.8% of total sales. Other home sales decreased 26.3% to 107,786.

On a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis, new home sales fell 4.8% from the previous month, while existing home sales declined 1.4%.

Foreign buyers purchased 2,259 homes in October, up 0.9% from a year earlier and accounting for 1.7% of total sales.

Russian citizens topped the list of foreign buyers with 477 purchases, followed by Iranians with 193 and Iraqis with 159.

In the January-October period, home sales totaled around 1.22 million, down 9.2% compared with the same period last year.

New home sales decreased 2.4% to 410,018 during the period, while existing home sales fell 12.3% to 813,973.

Mortgaged home sales rose 20.8% to 235,496 in the first 10 months, while sales to foreigners declined 3.6% to 17,567.

Looking at the commercial property sales, new sales increased by 4.5% in October compared to the same month of the previous year to 5,519 units. Existing commercial property sales, however, dropped by 19.2% over the same period to 10,970 units.