As Turkish capital Ankara gears up to host the NATO summit, which will take place on July 7-8, the accommodation sector has also begun intensive preparations for the event, according to a report on Sunday.

Ahead of the major event, high-end hotels in the city are accelerating their reservation and operational preparation processes.

During the summit, NATO-standard security protocols will be implemented in hotels for heads of state and senior delegations. The modernization of security systems, the creation of special protocol areas, and staff training form the main pillars of these preparations.

The summit is expected to generate significant added value for Ankara's economy not only through accommodation but also through logistics, food and beverage, and service sectors. In order to meet the rising demand created by the event, hotels are planning additional recruitment, while placing particular emphasis on training staff in foreign languages and protocol management.

Gökhan Esengil, the chairperson of the regional executive board of the Tourism Hotel Managers Association, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the process related to the summit is proceeding differently from typical tourism activity.

Explaining that most reservations are made through corporate block bookings rather than individual guests, Esengil said that as the summit dates approach, occupancy rates in our high-end hotels in Ankara has "reached around 90%."

Also, emphasizing that security measures are being raised to the highest level due to the nature of the event, Esengil elaborated: "In such events, our hotels cease to be mere accommodation facilities and turn into controlled diplomatic areas. At entrances and exits, multi-layered security measures are implemented, and some of our hotels are fully or partially allocated to delegations. Coordination with state security units has reached the highest level."

Furthermore, noting that Ankara hotels already have experience in hosting bureaucratic guests and therefore provide services with qualified staff, Esengil said that special training programs for the summit are also ongoing.

He added that staff are being trained especially in protocol rules, crisis management, foreign languages, and service standards, and that the use of external service providers is also being increased to support operations.

He also suggested that the economic impact of the summit will not be limited to the accommodation sector.

"Transportation, car rental, restaurants, event companies, and technical service providers will all directly benefit from this activity," he said.

"The high spending capacity of incoming guests will provide a significant short-term boost to the city’s economy. This summit will strengthen Ankara’s brand value by proving its capacity to host international events."